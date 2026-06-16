Iran says talks on final US deal to begin this week

TEHRAN: Iran said Tuesday (Jun 16) that talks with the United States on its nuclear programme and sanctions relief would likely begin later this week, as President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would "completely open" once the foes sign their deal.

Officials say negotiations over a final deal would take place in a 60-day window after the memorandum of understanding to end nearly four months of war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran is physically signed.

"Likely on Friday, at a location to be determined ... a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"In the final agreement, decisions will be made on the nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions."

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Islamic Republic's top negotiator, will attend the signing in Switzerland.

The US side will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, who said Trump himself might also attend.

The developments came after Trump said an Iranian blockade on the crucial Hormuz strait oil and gas route would be fully lifted by the same day, which would be a major boost to the global economy.

The US had, in retaliation, imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said Monday, adding later that he did not "think we will need much help" keeping the waterway open.

Sporadic episodes of violence since an April ceasefire had threatened a deal but weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar built momentum for an interim agreement.

Yet a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear ambitions and Western sanctions remains unsolved.

Washington and close ally Israel are pressing to strip Iran of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, said to have been buried by US strikes last year, while Iran has insisted on its right to enrich uranium.

The agreed framework has, however, paved the way for talks on those key disputes.