Possible Iran-US deal: What we know

NUCLEAR QUESTION

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the nuclear issue was not part of an initial framework. It will rather be "subject to separate discussions" later.

But the New York Times, citing two unnamed American officials, said a key element of the proposed agreement was an apparent commitment by Tehran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The question of how Iran would do so would be discussed in a "later round of negotiations over Iran's nuclear program", the paper said.

But Iran's Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Iran made no commitments regarding its nuclear programme.

"Iran has made no commitment in this agreement to hand over nuclear stockpiles, remove equipment, shut down facilities or even commit not to build a nuclear bomb," Fars said.

Both agencies said nuclear-related issues would be negotiated within 60 days of the understanding being signed.

Netanyahu said that in a conversation on Saturday, "President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat entirely".

"This means dismantling Iran's uranium enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory," he added.