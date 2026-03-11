US and Iran dig in and ramp up threats as war rages with no end in sight

DUBAI: Iran’s attacks on oil infrastructure and pledges to choke off a vital waterway left markets on edge Tuesday (Mar 10) as the United States promised blistering new strikes. The war entered its 11th day with no end in sight as its effects rippled across the Middle East and beyond.

Both sides sharpened their rhetoric as they dug in, with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth again promising the most intense strikes yet, while Iran's leaders ruled out talks and threatened US President Donald Trump.

Iran launched new attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab countries, while Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran and Lebanon, where it is battling Hezbollah militants.

Residents of Tehran said they had experienced some of the war's heaviest strikes, with electricity cut to neighbourhoods. A woman said she saw a residential building get hit. She and others reached by The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity to prevent reprisals. Tens of thousands of Iranians have sought shelter in the countryside.

DEATH TOLL RISES IN THE GULF

The United Arab Emirates reported two more deaths as nine drones struck the country, and nearly three dozen other drones and missiles were intercepted. Firefighters battled a blaze after an Iranian drone strike in the industrial city of Ruwais, home to petrochemical plants, officials said. No injuries were reported there.

Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf country - home to the business and travel hub of Dubai - have killed six people and wounded 122 others since the surprise bombardment of Iran by the US and Israel began on Feb 28.

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Bahrain's defence ministry says it has intercepted over 100 ballistic missiles and 175 drones since the war began.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel’s air defences worked to intercept barrages from Iran. Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war, launched missiles into Israel.