Iran war: Markets bet on brief conflict, but analysts warn of wider risks

Financial markets and investors appear to be treating the United States-Israel conflict with Iran as another geopolitical shock that will fade quickly, observers say.

Oil prices rose 3 per cent on Wednesday (Mar 4) with Brent crude trading above US$84 per barrel, as concerns mounted over supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Most economists CNA spoke to say the spike is reminiscent of past flare-ups: Sharp and unsettling, but temporary.

“History suggests that during these types of events, oil prices tend to revert back to close to their starting point after about four to five months,” said Ray Farris, chief economist at Eastspring Investments.

“Worst case, we're in for a short-term shock. It's unlikely, in my view, that this is going to persist, in part because the Iranians are simply heavily outgunned by the US and Israeli military.”