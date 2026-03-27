Iran warns civilians as Trump says talks 'going well'

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned civilians across the Middle East on Friday (Mar 27) to stay away from areas near US forces, in a mark of defiance after President Donald Trump claimed talks to end the month-long war were "going well".

The Guards' warning came after Trump again extended a deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its energy assets, pushing it from Friday to Apr 6.

With war engulfing the region four weeks after the United States and Israel first attacked Iran on Feb 28, Tehran resident Ensieh said every day she was "losing more hope".

"We're caught between three mad powers, and war is terrifying," the 46-year-old dentist told AFP journalists outside Iran. "I know I'll never be the same person again."

Local media confirmed fresh strikes rained down overnight on Iran's capital - muffled by the sound of thunderstorms according to an AFP correspondent - as well as the holy city of Qom further south and Urmia in the northwest.

A month of US and Israeli attacks has damaged at least 120 museums and cultural and historic sites nationwide, a top Tehran official said, including the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace - sometimes likened to Versailles.

In announcing a new reprieve over the Hormuz blockade, which threatens lasting damage to the global economy, Trump insisted the Islamic Republic wanted to "make a deal".

But the Iranian side, which has made it clear it wants to end fighting on its own terms, indicated no let-up in reprisal attacks against Israel and targets across the Gulf.

Accusing US-Israeli forces of resorting to "human shields", Iran's Guards told civilians to "urgently leave locations where American forces are stationed so that no harm comes to you" - as Iran's military threatened to target hotels housing US soldiers across the region.