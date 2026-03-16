Iran warns countries to keep out of war as drone hits base used by Italy

ENERGY MARKETS

Global oil prices have surged by 40 per cent as Iran has choked off the vital sea passage and attacked energy and shipping industry targets in its Gulf neighbours.



The International Energy Agency, whose members recently decided to release 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, said Sunday that "stocks will be made available by IEA Member countries in Asia Oceania immediately". The Americas and Europe would follow suit in the weeks to come.



As global markets reel, Trump has doubled down, telling NBC News in a weekend interview that he thought Tehran was keen to come to the table but that the US was fighting on to force better terms.



"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," Trump told NBC News.



But Araghchi, in an interview with the US network CBS's Face the Nation, denied Tehran was asking for a deal.



"We are stable and strong enough," Araghchi said. "We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us."



Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin later said: "We still have thousands of targets in Iran, and we are identifying new targets every day."