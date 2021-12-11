Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Najib Razak Raeesah Khan climate change Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane
Logo

World

Iran warns of "heavy price" after report of US-Israeli military drill plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Najib Razak Raeesah Khan climate change Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Iran warns of "heavy price" after report of US-Israeli military drill plans

Iran warns of "heavy price" after report of US-Israeli military drill plans

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

11 Dec 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 11:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A top Iranian military official warned on Saturday (Dec 11) of a "heavy price" for aggressors, state media said, after a report of US and Israeli plans for possible military drills to prepare for strikes against Iran's nuclear sites if diplomacy fails.

"Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price," Nournews, affiliated with Iran's top security body, said on Twitter, citing an unnamed military official.

A senior US official told Reuters on Thursday that US and Israeli defense chiefs were expected to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations' leaders request it.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us