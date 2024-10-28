Iran Guards chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: Reports

TEHRAN: The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face "bitter consequences" after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday (Oct 28).

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with its air raids on Saturday.

Israel struck military sites in response to Tehran's Oct 1 missile attack, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Salami said the Israeli attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" as Israel battles Tehran-aligned militants in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel, Salami warned according to Tasnim.