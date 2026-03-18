Iranian women's football team arrive back in Iran after some withdrew asylum claim

GURBULAK, Türkiye: The Iranian women's football team crossed the Turkish border into Iran on Wednesday (Mar 18) to complete a fraught return journey from Australia, after five members withdrew asylum claims they had lodged there.

Australia had granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member after they sought asylum, saying they feared possible persecution if ⁠they returned to Iran.

Concerns over their safety surfaced when several players failed to sing the national anthem at a women's Asian Cup match earlier this month after the United States and Israel launched the war against Iran. Iranian state television had labelled them "wartime traitors".

The team, which flew into Istanbul on Tuesday, took a flight to Igdir in eastern Türkiye on Wednesday morning.

The players emerged from Igdir Airport pulling their luggage and chatted in front of the terminal before boarding a bus to the border. One of them briefly smiled and waved at a TV camera before the bus departed.

After a trip of around two hours to the frontier, they went through passport control at the Gurbulak border gate before crossing over into Iran.