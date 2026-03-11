Logo
Iranian women's football team member changes mind on asylum in Australia
Members of Iran's women's football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after taking part in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 tournament in Australia, in Sepang on Mar 11, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

11 Mar 2026 12:48PM
SYDNEY: An Iranian women's football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia has changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday (Mar 11).

Seven members of Iran's visiting women's football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded "traitors" at home over a pre-match protest.

One player and one support member sought sanctuary before the side flew out of Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening in emotional scenes, joining five other athletes who had already claimed asylum.

Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been advised one of the group "had spoken to some of the teammates that left and changed their mind".

"She had been advised by her teammates and encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy," he said.

"As a result of that, it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was."

The remaining players have been moved from a safe house to another location, he said.

An undated photo released by Australia's Department of Home Affairs on Mar 11, 2026 shows two more members of the Iranian women's football team to claim asylum in Australia, player Mohaddeseh Zolfi (L) and support member Zahra Soltan Meshkeh Kar (3rd L), posing with their five other teammates who had earlier claimed asylum Fatemeh Pasandideh (2nd L), Atefeh Ramezanizadeh (4th L), Mona Hamoudi (C), Zahra Ghanbari (4th R), and Zahra Sarbali (R), along with two other local officials (2nd and 3rd R) in Sydney. (Photo: AFP/Handout/AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS)

The travelling squad arrived in Malaysia early Wednesday morning after flying out from Sydney, AFP photos at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showed.

There were fears that male minders travelling with the team might try to prevent other women seeking asylum.

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.

Australian officials had "made sure this was her decision", he said, referring to the Iranian team member who had changed her mind.

Source: AFP/fh

