Sick Iran Nobel winner at risk of dying in custody, supporters warn

"NEVER SO AFRAID"

Mohammadi, 54, who has spent much of the past two decades in and out of prison for her activism, was arrested most recently in December after denouncing the Islamic republic at a funeral for a lawyer.



Already suffering from a heart condition, she had two suspected heart attacks, one on March 24 and another on May 1, in prison in Zanjan in northern Iran, according to her supporters.



After the most recent incident, she was rushed to hospital in Zanjan for treatment but remained under constant guard, Ardakani said.



Mohammadi is experiencing an "unprecedented degradation" of her health, said Ardakani.



"We have never been so afraid for Narges's life - she could leave us at any moment," she added.



Mohammadi has lost 20 kilogrammes (44 pounds) in prison, has difficulty speaking and is currently "unrecognisable" from her former state before her latest arrest.

Her condition has been affected by the war between Iran and the United States and Israel, with at least three air strikes close to her prison.