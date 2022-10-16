Iranian protesters defy crackdown with nationwide demonstrations

DUBAI: Protesters across Iran defied a nearly month-long crackdown on Saturday (Oct 15), activists said, chanting in the streets and in universities against the country's clerical leaders in a sustained wave of anger at the death of Mahsa Amini.

The protests sweeping Iran since Amini - a 22-year-old woman from the country's Kurdish region - died on Sep 16 while being held for "inappropriate attire" pose one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Although the unrest does not appear close to toppling the system, the protests have widened into strikes that have closed shops and businesses, touched the vital energy sector and inspired brazen acts of dissent against Iran's religious rule.

A video posted by the Norway-based organisation Iran Human Rights purported to show protests in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran's second most populous city, with demonstrators chanting "Clerics get lost" and drivers honking their horns.

Videos posted by the group showed a strike by shopkeepers in the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez - Amini's home town - and female high school students chanting "Woman, Life, Freedom" on the streets of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

Protests were also reported in Isfahan, in central Iran, and in the southeast of the country.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos. Phone and Internet services in Iran have been frequently disrupted over the last month and internet watchdog NetBlocks reported "a new major disruption" shortly before Saturday's protests began.

Amini died in custody after she was detained by morality police for violating strict religious regulations requiring women to be modestly dressed.