Iranian state-sponsored marchers call for execution of rioters

DUBAI: State-organised demonstrations to counter nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody kicked off in several Iranian cities on Friday (Sep 23), with marchers calling for the execution of rioters.

Demonstrators condemned the anti-government protesters as "Israel's soldiers", live state television coverage showed. They also shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel", common slogans the country's clerical rulers use to try and stir up support for authorities.

"Offenders of the Quran must be executed," the crowds chanted.

Iranians have staged mass demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".

Amini's death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Iran's army on Friday sent the toughest warning yet from the authorities to protesters enraged by the death, saying they would "confront the enemies" to ensure security.

The army said "these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime".