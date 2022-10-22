Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

PARIS: Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday (Oct 22) as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said.

The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fuelled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic for years.

Young women have led the charge, removing their headscarves, chanting anti-government slogans and confronting the security forces on the streets, despite a crackdown that rights groups say has killed at least 122 people.

Activists issued a call for fresh demonstrations as the Iranian working week got underway on Saturday, but it was difficult to immediately gauge the turnout due to curbs on internet access.

"On Saturday ... We will be together for freedom," activist Atena Daemi said in a Twitter post that bore an image of a bare-headed woman with her fist raised in the air.

The 1500tasvir social media channel told AFP that there were "strikes in a couple of cities including Sanandaj, Bukan and Saqez" but added that it was difficult to see evidence of them online as "the internet connection is too slow".

Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, is Amini's home town, where anger flared at her burial last month, helping trigger the protest movement.

The Norway-based Hengaw rights group also said shopkeepers were on strike in Bukan, Sanandaj and Saqez, as well as Marivan.

"SYSTEMIC OPPRESSION"

Elsewhere, dozens of students were seen clapping and chanting during a protest at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, in a video tweeted by 1500tasvir on Saturday.

Dozens of workers were seen gathering outside the Aidin chocolate factory in Tabriz, capital of East Azerbaijan province, in other footage it shared. AFP was unable to immediately verify the videos.