Iran's Khamenei rejects idea of nuclear talks with US

DUBAI: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday (Mar 12) rejected the idea of holding negotiations with the United States over a nuclear deal, as a letter arrived from US President Donald Trump calling for such talks.

Trump said last week he had sent a letter to Khamenei proposing nuclear talks but also warning that "there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal" preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The letter was handed over to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates.

While Araqchi and Gargash were meeting, Khamenei told a group of university students that Trump's offer for talks was "a deception aimed at misleading public opinion", state media reported.

"When we know they won't honour it, what's the point of negotiating? Therefore, the invitation to negotiate ... is a deception of public opinion," Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.