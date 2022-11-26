Iran's Khamenei says negotiating with US won't end recent 'troubles'

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday (Nov 26) that negotiating with the United States would not put an end to the "troubles" that have rocked the Islamic republic over the past two months.

Iran has seen weeks of demonstrations sparked by the Sep 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She had been arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

Government officials have blamed the "riots" on "foreign enemies" in the West whom they accuse of inciting law-breaking.

"Some tell us in newspapers or on the internet that to put an end to the troubles that started a few weeks ago, all that's needed is to resolve your problem with America and listen to the voice of the nation," Khamenei said.

"Negotiating will not resolve anything," he said, in comments broadcast on state television.

"Our problem with America can only be resolved by letting that country hold us to ransom."

Khamenei said that in order to put an end to hostilities, the US wants Iran to abandon its nuclear programme, change its constitution, restrict its influence to inside its borders, and close its defence industries.