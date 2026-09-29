Iran's Revolutionary Guards woo US voters with open letter

DUBAI: Iran's Revolutionary Guards, whose power and influence have expanded since the US and Israel pursued war against Iran, have appealed to US midterm voters to reject President Donald Trump's policies and accept an offer of peaceful coexistence.

The assertions were made on Tuesday (Sep 29) in a 25-page open letter addressed to the American people, urging them to oppose US support for Israel and foreign wars and arguing that Iran and the US could coexist if US policy changed.

The letter accused Trump of concealing the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel in particular sees as an existential threat, and the effectiveness of Tehran's blockade of Gulf oil.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi told reporters he did not expect the letter to affect the US administration's behaviour some five weeks before the elections, but that voters might hear the message.

"The American people are not knowledgeable about many developments. We believe if they knew more, they would think differently and take other decisions," he said.