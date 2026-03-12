Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in first remarks, vows to avenge martyrs, keep strait closed

DUBAI: Iran will avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack United States bases, new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday (Mar 12) in a statement read out on state television by a news presenter, his first remarks since succeeding his slain father.

In the defiant address, Khamenei said the US must close all its bases in the region. The strait, which runs past Iran's coast and supplies a fifth of the world's oil, should remain shut to put pressure on the enemy, he said.

Two tankers were ablaze in an Iraqi port on Thursday after they were hit by suspected Iranian explosive-laden boats, a step-up in attacks that have cut off oil from the Middle East and defied US President Donald Trump's claim to have won the war he launched two weeks ago.

Images verified by Reuters as having been filmed from the shore of the port of Basra showed ships engulfed in massive orange fireballs that lit up the night sky, after the attacks, which Iraqi authorities blamed on Iranian boats. At least one crew member was killed.

Hours earlier, three other ships had been struck in the Gulf.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for at least one of those attacks, on a Thai bulk carrier that was set ablaze, which the Guards said had disobeyed their orders.

Another container vessel reported being struck by an unknown projectile near the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.