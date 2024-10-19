Iran's supreme leader says Hamas leader's death will not halt 'axis of resistance'

TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday (Oct 19) the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the "axis of resistance" and that Hamas would live on.

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the axis of resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement. "Hamas is alive and will remain alive."

Sinwar, the architect of Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced the next day.

"He was a shining face of resistance and struggle. With a steely resolve, he stood against the oppressive and aggressive enemy," said Khamenei.

"With wisdom and courage, he dealt them the irreparable blow of Oct 7 that has been recorded in the history of this region. Then, with honour and pride, he ascended to the heavens of the martyrs."

The "axis of resistance", built up with years of Iranian support, includes Hamas, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Shi'ite groups in Iraq and Syria.

The groups describe themselves as the resistance to Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

"As always, we will remain by the side of the sincere fighters and combatants, by God's grace and help," Khamenei said.

Iran does not recognise Israel, its sworn enemy, and has made its support for the Palestinian cause one of the pillars of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Sinwar, long a man in the shadows, took over as head of Hamas after the killing in July of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The killing has been widely blamed on Israel, which has never claimed responsibility.