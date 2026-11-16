Iraq orders army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities on Monday (Nov 16) ordered the army to enter the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the powerful, Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, following accusations of oil smuggling.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi "ordered the armed forces to enter" Jurf al-Sakher, government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi told the state news agency INA, adding that "a deadline has been set for the armed faction to exit the area". A security source said the deadline was Friday.

The Iraqi government said on Saturday that an investigation committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area, south of Baghdad.

It ordered those implicated, without identifying them, to be referred to the judiciary, and dismissed nine officials.

Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that Zaidi's office was "fabricating lies", adding that it was being subjected to "the largest blackmail operation aimed at forcing us to abandon" its weapons.

It said the investigating committee, which visited the area on Friday accompanied by members of the armed group, "found no violations whatsoever of the oil pipelines" running through the area, adding that this "definitively proves that the smuggling allegations are false".

The group, which Washington considers a terrorist organisation, accused Zaidi of yielding to pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Baghdad faces mounting US pressure to rein in Tehran-backed armed groups and curb Iran's influence, a difficult task in a country long caught between its two key allies, the US and Iran.

Tensions have surged between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah since the prime minister, who has close relations with the US, vowed to ensure that armed factions would hand over their weapons to the state.

Senior Iraqi politicians previously told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to "confront" groups if they do not disarm.

Kataeb Hezbollah has recently issued several statements criticising the prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government.

Pro-Iran armed groups have long targeted US interests in Iraq and stepped up their attacks across the region in support of Tehran during the Middle East war.

Washington accuses Iran of using Iraq's economy to evade sanctions, and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals, including an oil official and businessmen, for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil.