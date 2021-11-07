Logo
Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt: Iraq military
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attends the Baghdad summit in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug 28, 2021. (File photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS)

07 Nov 2021 08:56AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 08:56AM)
BAGHDAD: A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday (Nov 7) in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. It provided no further detail.

Kadhimi's official Twitter account said the prime minister was safe and called for calm.

Two government officials said Kadhimi's residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area.

Supporters of heavily armed groups aligned with Iran have in recent weeks staged demonstrations near the Green Zone protesting against the results of a general election last month which dealt a blow to their parliamentary power.

Source: Reuters/dv

