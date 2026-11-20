JURF AL-SAKHER, Iraq: Iraqi government forces on Friday (Nov 20) entered the main stronghold of Kataeb Hezbollah as authorities seek to rein in Iran-backed armed groups, but sources told AFP a compromise had been reached to avert a confrontation.

The group has maintained a presence in Jurf al-Sakher for more than a decade after helping recapture the area from the Islamic State group.

But Iraq has been facing mounting United States pressure to curb Iran's influence and contain Tehran-backed armed factions, which Washington designates as terrorist organisations.

An AFP correspondent in Jurf al-Sakher, south of Baghdad, reported seeing police forces pass through the first Kataeb Hezbollah checkpoint, where the group's fighters remained deployed.

"Joint Iraqi forces began entering the Jurf al-Nasr area to redeploy there," state media reported on Friday, using another name for the region.

This week Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf al-Sakher after his government said oil smuggling was taking place in the area - a claim the armed group denied.

However, the head of the government's media unit for security, Saad Maan, told state TV on Friday that there had been "very good cooperation" with brigades belonging to Kataeb Hezbollah within the Hashed al-Shaabi, which is an alliance of factions that has been integrated into Iraq's regular armed forces despite including brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups.

A Kataeb Hezbollah source also told AFP his group had "allowed the government a way out of the predicament it created", insisting the group will not leave Jurf al-Sakher.

On Tuesday, the military spokesman for Kataeb Hezbollah, Jaafar al-Husseini, had said the problems with the government "will be addressed through private channels", adopting a less aggressive tone than of late.

Amid the dispute, Iranian commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq early this week and met with officials, including Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah's leader.

Three Iraqi sources, including two from Tehran-backed factions, told AFP that Qaani helped defuse tensions, with two of them saying he secured a one-month window to resolve the issue.

STRATEGIC AREA

According to the government, the forces deployed in Jurf al-Sakher on Friday include an army unit, federal police, energy police, and two units from the Hashed al-Shaabi, which said they will "replace units" in the area.

One source said a compromise was reached to allow government forces to enter the region and avoid a confrontation, stressing that the key element of the arrangement was the deployment of Hashed al-Shaabi.

Iraq has long been a proxy battleground for its two key allies, the US and Iran, with each interfering in major political decisions, leaving successive Iraqi governments struggling to maintain a delicate balance.

Since the US-backed Zaidi came to power, tensions have grown with the Tehran-backed groups after he pledged to disarm them - a longstanding American demand but also a difficult task against the backdrop of the US-Iran war that has engulfed the Middle East.

During the war Tehran-backed groups claimed hundreds of attacks against US interests in Iraq and the region, including in Gulf states.

Iraqi politicians previously told AFP that Tehran would never allow allied armed groups to give up their weapons while the risk of renewed war remains in the region.

Washington accuses Iran of using Iraq's economy to evade sanctions, and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil.

Zaidi, who came to power early this year, has pursued closer ties with Washington, while his relationship with Tehran has been strained.

Jurf al-Sakher is a vast area of mostly deserted villages and agricultural lands but has also become a complex militarised zone, with little publicly known about what lies inside. It is believed to house bases, weapons depots and workshops for rockets and drones.

It holds strategic importance for its proximity to both Baghdad and the Shia holy city of Karbala.

