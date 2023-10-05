Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Iraqi PM to visit Moscow on Oct 10-11 to meet Putin: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Iraqi PM to visit Moscow on Oct 10-11 to meet Putin: Report

Iraqi PM to visit Moscow on Oct 10-11 to meet Putin: Report

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 02:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani will travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day visit on Oct 10 and 11, a government source and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sudani will depart Iraq on Oct 9, meeting with Putin on Oct 10 and will hold work meetings on Oct 11, the government source said.

Iraqi state media last month said Sudani would travel to Moscow to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the economic and political fields.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.