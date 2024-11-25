Logo
World

Iraq's population reaches 45.4 million in first census in over 30 years
A member of an Iraqi Planning Ministry team carries out the national population census, during a two-day curfew imposed for it to take place, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov 20, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad)

25 Nov 2024 05:38PM
BAGHDAD: Iraq's population has risen to 45.4 million, according to preliminary results from a national census, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Monday (Nov 25).

The census, conducted on Nov 20, was Iraq's first nationwide survey in more than three decades, marking a crucial step for future planning and development.

Prior to the census, the planning ministry estimated the population at 43 million.

The last census, conducted in 1997, did not include the Iraqi Kurdistan region, which has been under Kurdish administration since the 1991 Gulf War.

It counted 19 million Iraqis and officials estimated there were another 3 million in the Kurdish north, according to official statistics.

Source: Reuters/ec

