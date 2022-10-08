Ireland 'numb' as death toll at petrol station explosion reaches nine

DUBLIN: At least nine people have died after an explosion at a petrol station in the Irish county of Donegal, Irish police said on Saturday (Oct 8), with search and recovery efforts continuing.

The explosion happened shortly after 3pm local time (1400 GMT) at the Applegreen petrol station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough. Police said earlier on Saturday that eight more people were receiving treatment in hospital. They have not addressed the cause of the explosion.

Photographs from the scene showed a residential unit above the petrol station's store with walls blown out and a partially collapsed roof, and debris scattered across the forecourt where several cars were parked.

"The search and recovery for further fatalities continues," a police statement said.