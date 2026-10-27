Tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 may still not be enough to meet climate goals: IRENA chief

SINGAPORE: The world is moving closer to its 2030 renewable energy capacity target, but even achieving that goal may not be enough to meet global climate objectives, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) chief has warned.

This is because energy demand is growing faster than expected, while progress in energy efficiency continues to lag, IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera said on Monday (Oct 26).

At the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023, countries committed to tripling global installed renewable energy capacity to 11.2 terawatts (TW) by 2030.

“We are getting closer and closer to the (target of) 11.2TW by 2030,” Mr La Camera told CNA on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).

“We will not get there exactly but very close to it.”

However, the original target was based on projections about future energy demand that have since changed.

“The demand has been rising faster because of the change in lifestyle – more heating, more cooling,” he said, pointing to artificial intelligence as a contributing factor.

In recent years, the AI boom has driven rapid growth in energy-intensive data centres, adding to global electricity consumption as demand for computing power surges.

Countries at COP28 also committed to doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030 but Mr La Camera said progress has been slow.

“We have had not very good progress in energy efficiency. This means that the gap between supply and demand has been widening,” he said.

He added that even meeting the tripling target might not be sufficient to keep the world on a pathway consistent with the Paris Agreement’s climate goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C.

The agency is working on a roadmap to bring the global energy transition back on track, he said.

