Dubai police arrest Daniel Kinahan on organised crime charges, Irish media report

DUBLIN: Dubai police have arrested alleged Irish crime gang boss Daniel Kinahan in relation to organised criminal activity, Irish media reported on Friday (Apr 17).

Dubai police said in a statement they had "arrested an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country," but did not name Kinahan.

The arrest happened on Wednesday and followed the receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities, the police said.

The Irish Times reported the charges against Kinahan were related to a gangland feud in Ireland. Several other Irish media, including state broadcaster RTE, also named the man as Kinahan.

Kinahan was named as one of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group by the United States in 2022 when it offered a US$5 million reward for their arrest.

The US Treasury likened the Kinahan drug trafficking gang to some of the world's most notorious crime networks and said the gang frequently uses Dubai as a hub for illicit activities.

A lawyer for Daniel Kinahan told the BBC in 2021 that he has no criminal record or convictions and allegations about being a crime boss are false. Reuters was unable to contact representatives for Kinahan.