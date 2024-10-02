Iron Dome: Israel's key anti-missile shield

JERUSALEM: Israel's Iron Dome air defence system has intercepted thousands of rockets since it went into operation in 2011, providing the country with crucial cover during times of conflict.

It has been heavily relied upon to protect military and civilian sites from frequent barrages of rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel's air defences were in operation on Tuesday (Oct 1) night, when Iran fired missiles at Israel in what it said was a response to Israel's killing of Tehran-backed militant leaders.