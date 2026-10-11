Isaias kills four, about 670,000 without power after landfall

PENSACOLA, Florida: Four people died after Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday (Oct 10), and about 670,000 residents in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi were still without power as the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, according to local authorities and electricity monitoring services.

Two of the deaths resulted from trees falling on homes, according to local media and authorities.

Authorities in Florida had received no search and rescue requests shortly after landfall in a sign of limited impact, Governor Ron DeSantis said. But hazardous conditions remained and storm surges, flash flooding, damaging winds and a risk of tornadoes across parts of the US Southeast were expected, the National Hurricane Center said.

The tornado threat is expected to continue on Saturday across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas, the NHC said.