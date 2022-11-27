Rescue divers search for missing after landslide on Italy's Ischia island

CASAMICCIOLA TERME, Italy: Emergency workers stepped up efforts on Sunday (Nov 27) to find 11 people missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia a day after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town.

Rescue divers were searching the waters off the port of Casamicciola Terme, where a wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island's highest mountain on Saturday and crashed over houses and roads, killing at least one person.

Several cars were pushed into the sea. Aerial video shots showed several buildings smashed by the landslide, which engulfed the town. One resident described seeing "a waterfall of water and mud".

The prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, said on Sunday the death toll was still one but 11 people were missing, adding that improved weather conditions should help search efforts.

Densely populated, Ischia is a volcanic island which lies some 30km (19 miles) from Naples. It draws visitors to its thermal baths and picturesque coastline.

Two families, including some children, were believed to be among the missing, according to local officials.