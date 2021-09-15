Islamic State bride says she is prepared to face terror charges in the UK

LONDON: A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining the Islamic State group said on Wednesday (Sep 15) that she would be prepared to return to face terror charges so that she can prove her innocence.

Shamima Begum was 15 years old when she travelled from her home in London in 2015 with two school friends to Syria, where she married an Islamic State fighter and had three children.

Dubbed "IS bride", she was stripped of her British citizenship after a right-wing media outrage when she defended the militants after being tracked down by reporters to a displacement camp in 2019.

The United Kingdom Supreme Court earlier this year rejected her permission on public safety grounds to return to Britain to challenge the government's decision.

But she has denied being directly involved in the perpetration of acts of terror.

"I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these claims and refute these claims because I know I did nothing in IS but be a mother and a wife," she said.

"These claims are being made to make me look worse because the government do not have anything on me. There is no evidence because nothing ever happened," she told ITV.