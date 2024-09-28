Israeli air strikes rock Beirut, target Hezbollah command

In New York, a senior Israeli official told reporters that senior Hezbollah commanders were the target of Israel's strike on the central headquarters on Friday but it was too early to say whether the attack took out Nasrallah.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters at the United Nations that the attack targeted a "meeting of bad people" planning more attacks on Israel.

"When I said this was a meeting of bad actors, Nasrallah is a bad actor. He's a terrorist. He has the blood on his hands for many Americans, thousands of Israelis, so I think he should be punished for that.

"I cannot confirm now whether he was at that meeting or not, but when I speak about bad actors, he's one of them," Danon said.

Lebanon's health ministry said there were two dead and 76 wounded from the Israeli strikes, describing it as a preliminary toll.

Iran-backed Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel's conflict with the heavily armed Hezbollah.

Al-Manar's live feed showed search and rescue teams scrambling over concrete and protruding metal, with a correspondent for the TV station saying the attack had left several large craters and damaged many surrounding buildings.

The Israeli military said it had carried out a "precise strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters, which it said were "embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahiyeh in Beirut".

Israel has struck the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, known as Dahiyeh, four times over the last week, killing at least three senior Hezbollah military commanders.