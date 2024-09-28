Israeli air strikes rock Beirut, target Hezbollah command

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: Israel's military announced on Friday (Sep 27) that air strikes had targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs - an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city.



The Israeli military said Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strike.

A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive, while Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe. A senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran was checking his status.



Iran-backed Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel's conflict with the heavily armed Hezbollah.