Israel allows up to 100 worshippers at Western Wall amid war restrictions

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday (Apr 5) authorised an increase in the number of worshippers allowed at the Western Wall to 100, up from 50 imposed under wartime restrictions.

The ruling came in response to a petition by a non-governmental organisation, with the court saying the revised limit would take effect immediately.

The judges also gave the state until Apr 7 to justify its broader “protection policy regarding holy sites” amid ongoing security measures.

RESTRICTIONS TIED TO IRAN CONFLICT

Access to major religious sites in Jerusalem has been tightly restricted since the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, which triggered heightened security across the Old City.

Authorities had imposed limits on gatherings citing the risk posed by ongoing missile and rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Under wartime guidelines, gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned across Israel.