Israel and Hezbollah: decades of conflict

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Israel and Lebanon's Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, whose leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike on a Beirut suburb, have been sworn enemies for decades.

Here is a history of their long conflict:

1982: ISRAEL INVADES LEBANON; BIRTH OF HEZBOLLAH

Hezbollah - the "Party of God" - was born in the wake of Israel's 1982 invasion of Lebanon in the country's eastern Bekaa area, and overseen by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

In 1985 Hezbollah emerged from the shadows, establishing its armed wing the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon as the spearhead in the fight against Israel.

It carries out suicide car bombings and human wave attacks in the south against Israeli forces and their ally the South Lebanon Army (SLA), a mostly Christian militia.