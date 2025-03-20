Israel announces ground operations, issues 'last warning' to Gazans

"Now, we can feel the panic in the air ... and we can see the pain and devastation in the faces of those we are helping," he said in a statement.



Addressing the "residents of Gaza" - ruled by Hamas since 2007 - Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a video statement that "this is the last warning".



"Take the advice of the president of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to."



He was referring to a warning earlier this month by US President Donald Trump, who said: "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"



Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war, 58 are still held by Gaza militants, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.