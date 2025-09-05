Israel army begins targeting Gaza City high-rises

GAZA CITY: The Israeli military destroyed a high-rise in Gaza City on Friday (Sep 5), shortly after announcing it would target tall buildings identified as being used by Hamas ahead of Israeli forces' planned conquest of the urban hub.

Despite mounting pressure at home and abroad to halt its nearly two-year offensive in Gaza, Israel has been shoring up its troops, intensifying its bombardments and operating on the outskirts of Gaza City ever since announcing its intention to capture the Palestinian territory's largest city.

In a statement Friday, the military said it had "identified significant Hamas terrorist activity within a wide variety of infrastructure sites in Gaza City, and particularly in high-rise buildings", adding it would target those sites "in the coming days".

Less than an hour later, it issued another statement announcing it had struck one such high-rise, accusing Hamas of using it "to advance and execute attacks against (Israeli) troops in the area".

The army said that before the strike, "precautionary measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians", including prior warnings.

AFP footage showed the Mushtaha Tower in the city's Al-Rimal neighbourhood collapsing after a massive explosion at its base, sending a thick cloud of smoke and dust billowing into the sky.

AFP photographs of the aftermath showed Palestinians inspecting the rubble and debris of the collapsed building.

Arej Ahmed, a 50-year-old displaced Palestinian who lives in a tent in the southwest of Gaza City, told AFP that her husband "saw residents of the Mushtaha Tower throwing their belongings from the upper floors to take them and flee before the strike".

"Less than half an hour after the evacuation orders, the tower was bombed," she said by telephone.