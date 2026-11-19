In addition, three Palestinians were killed and a number of people wounded in three separate Israeli drone strikes on Wednesday, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.



One man was killed near the Nuseirat camp, one in Gaza City and one outside the Deir el-Balah police station in the central Gaza Strip, the agency said. It was not immediately clear whether the three attacks were linked to the ground operation.



The Israeli military told AFP that in the first two strikes it targeted "terrorists" and that it was not aware of the third attack.



Most of Gaza's 2.1 million people have been displaced at least once since the devastating war erupted following Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.



"When we heard the sounds of shelling and explosions, we were terrified, especially since the area we live in is close to the points of incursion," Um Ahmad al-Tartoori, a resident of the Al-Bureij camp, told AFP.



"We fear this may be the start of a broader operation and that displacement will begin anew, as we have not yet recovered from the effects of the previous war and displacement," another Al-Bureij resident, 27-year-old Mahmoud al-Saafin, told AFP.