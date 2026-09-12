Israel army rejects testimonies in film about AI-powered killing in Gaza

The Israeli military on Friday said it "categorically rejects" allegations made in a new documentary about Israel's AI-powered mass killing of civilians in Gaza, which received a 25-minute ovation at its premiere in Venice the day before.

The Israeli-made film "NAZA" uses conversations with 24 different Israeli military or intelligence whistleblowers who spoke on condition that their identities be protected, with interviewees describing how they felt like they worked in a killing "factory" or a lethal video game.

The chilling 80-minute documentary comes from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, with Abraham telling AFP the goal was to "hear in as much detail as possible, how the systems of killing in Gaza looked like, how they operated".

"NAZA" draws its name from a euphemism used by Israeli intelligence to indicate the number of civilians that are expected to be killed in an airstrike.

The Israeli military on Friday criticised the use of anonymous testimonies in the film, saying the identities of the whistleblowers "cannot be verified", including whether they served in the military or in what capacity.

"The excerpts cited include claims regarding national and military strategy that are clearly beyond the knowledge of junior-level soldiers," it added in a statement.