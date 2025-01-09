Israel army says body of one hostage retrieved from Gaza

The military clarified that the son's body had not been recovered, although "findings were located related to Hamza... which raise serious concerns for his life".



Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said in an online briefing that troops carried out what he described as a "complex and difficult special operation" to retrieve the body.



The father's body was "brought to Israel for an identification process, after which we confirmed his identity and notified his family. We are currently investigating the circumstances of his death," Shoshani said.