Israel army says body of one hostage retrieved from Gaza

The Arab Bedouin father and son were seized by Palestinian militants from Kibbutz Holit near the Gaza border during the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023.Kidnapped with them were Hamza's sister and brother, who were released during a week-long truce in November 2023.During their attack, militants took 251 people hostage . Of those, 95 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.The 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed 45,936 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.