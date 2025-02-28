Israel army says failed on Oct 7, underestimated Hamas

AMONG ARMY'S GREATEST FAILURES

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures, which include hostages killed in captivity.



Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the military says are dead.



Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed at least 48,365 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.



"This was one of the most horrific events ever to take place in Israel," the army official said. "It was one of the IDF’s greatest failures."



The official said the inquiry was carried out over 15 months and focuses on four key areas: military perceptions ahead of Oct 7; intelligence failures; events the night prior to the attack; and the army’s actions on the day along with its efforts to regain control in the days that followed.