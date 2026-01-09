Israel army says struck Hezbollah targets in 'several areas' of Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said it struck Hezbollah targets in several areas of Lebanon on Friday (Jan 9), a day after the Lebanese army said it had completed the first phase of its plan to disarm the group.

Under US pressure and amid fears of expanded Israeli strikes, Lebanon has committed to disarming the Iran-backed militant group, which was weakened by more than a year of hostilities with Israel including two months of all-out war that ended with a November 2024 ceasefire.

Despite the truce, Israel has kept up regular strikes in Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and operatives, and has maintained troops in five south Lebanon areas it deems strategic, accusing the group of rearming.

In a statement on Friday, the Israeli military said it struck "several areas in Lebanon", targeting "weapons storage facilities and a weapons production site that were used for the rehabilitation and military build-up of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation".

"Additionally, several launch sites and rocket launchers, along with military structures, were struck," it added.

Lebanese official news agency NNA reported strikes on southern Lebanon in areas far from the border, as well as in the eastern Bekaa area where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

No casualties were immediately reported.

"The targets that were struck, and Hezbollah's reestablishment activity in these sites, constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and pose a threat to the State of Israel," the military statement said.