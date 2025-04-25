Israel army warns of 'larger' Gaza assault as strikes kill 55

In another deadly attack, the bodies of 12 people were recovered after the Hajj Ali family home, also in Jabalia, was struck, the civil defence said.



Another 28 people were killed in strikes across the territory, medics and the civil defence agency reported.



They came as the Israeli military ordered Palestinians living in the northern areas of Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed to evacuate ahead of an attack.



"Due to ongoing terrorist activities and sniper fire against IDF troops in the area, the IDF is intensely operating in the area," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.



The United Nations has warned that Israel's expanding evacuation orders across Gaza are resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking areas.



Aid agencies estimate that the vast majority of Gaza's 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once since the war began.