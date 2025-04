Israel army warns of 'larger' Gaza assault as strikes kill 55

GAZA: Gaza rescue teams and medics said Israeli air strikes killed at least 55 people on Thursday (Apr 24), as the military threatened an even larger offensive if hostages were not freed soon.Israel resumed its military assault in the Gaza Strip on Mar 18, after the collapse of a two-month ceasefire that had brought a temporary halt to fighting in the blockaded Palestinian territory.Israel's army chief, visiting troops in Gaza on Thursday, threatened to expand the offensive in Gaza if hostages seized during Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel were not released."If we do not see progress in the return of the hostages in the near future, we will expand our activities to a larger and more significant operation," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.The warning came as the army issued fresh evacuation orders for northern areas of Gaza ahead of a planned attack.Earlier in the day, six members of one family - a couple and their four children - were killed when an air strike levelled their home in northern Gaza City, the civil defence agency said in a statement.