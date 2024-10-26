Explosions heard in Iran and Syria as Israeli military conducts precise strikes

DUBAI: Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday (Oct 26), state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct 1.

Iran's state TV said several strong explosions were heard around the capital Tehran, but there was no official comment about the source of explosions. Semi-official Iranian media said explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj.

The Israel Defense Forces said its military was conducting precise strikes.

Syrian state TV said explosions were also heard in the Damascus countryside and central region.

The Middle East has been on edge in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for Iran's attack, in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months.

Israel's defence minister said this week that enemies would "pay a heavy price" for trying to harm Israel.

In the past few weeks Israel has intensified its offensive against Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza and its Iran-backed ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war was triggered a year ago by Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

The US was notified by Israel ahead of its strikes against targets in Iran, a US official told Reuters.

Washington is seeking to head off further widening of the conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel's retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.