Israel hits Beirut, ceasefire terms come into focus

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: A senior Lebanese official has signalled that Hezbollah is ready to pull its forces away from the Lebanese-Israeli border in any ceasefire, while rejecting Israel's demand for freedom to act against the Iran-backed group in Lebanon in the future.

An Israeli minister indicated that a ceasefire was closer than at any point since the war began, though he said a sticking point was ensuring Israel retains freedom to act inside Lebanon should any deal be violated.

Pressing its offensive against the Iran-backed group, Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs on Thursday (Nov 14), keeping up its unusually intensive bombardment of the area for a third consecutive day.

Israel has dealt Hezbollah heavy blows since launching its offensive in late September, escalating the conflict that had rumbled on in parallel to the Gaza war for a year. Hezbollah has kept up rocket fire into Israel and its fighters have been battling Israeli troops on the ground in the south.

A World Bank report estimated the cost of physical damage and economic losses due to the conflict in Lebanon at US$8.5 billion - a massive price for a country still suffering the effects of a financial collapse five years ago.

Senior Lebanese official Ali Hassan Khalil, speaking to Al Jazeera late on Wednesday, said Lebanon was ready to "precisely" implement United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Its terms require Hezbollah to remove fighters and weapons from areas between the border and the Litani River, which runs about 30km from Lebanon's southern border.

Asked whether Hezbollah had informed him of a readiness to withdraw to the Litani, Khalil - a close Hezbollah ally and top aide to Lebanon's parliament speaker - said the group had expressed its commitment to Resolution 1701.

The resolution, he added, "contained a clear set of provisions". "Yes, the party is committed to what is stated in these texts," he said, referring to Hezbollah.

The United States and other powers say a ceasefire must be based on Resolution 1701.

Israel long complained it was never implemented, pointing to Hezbollah weapons and fighters at the border. Lebanon in turn accused Israel of violating the resolution, with Israeli warplanes regularly violating its airspace.