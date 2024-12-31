Israel PM out of hospital, attends parliament session after surgery

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a session in parliament on Tuesday (Dec 31) after being discharged from hospital where he had undergone a prostate removal surgery over the weekend.

The surgery took place on Sunday, with Israel still at war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip nearly 15 months since their unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack.

Netanyahu was seen speaking with lawmakers on Tuesday as they convened to vote on a Bill related to budgetary proposals.

On Saturday, Netanyahu's office said he had been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by a benign prostate enlargement.

He underwent surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Centre, which said he was "in good condition" after the operation.

In March, Netanyahu underwent a hernia surgery, and in July last year, doctors implanted a pacemaker after a medical scare.

