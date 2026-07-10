Netanyahu races to keep promises to allies ahead of election

JERUSALEM: With the Israeli parliament set to dissolve in the coming days, just four months before national elections, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is racing to pass a series of bills, drawing fierce criticism from the opposition.

Seven pieces of legislation are currently on the agenda of the Knesset, Israel's 120-seat parliament, each a priority for one or more parties in Netanyahu's ruling coalition.

By striking these political bargains, Netanyahu hopes to shore up his alliances and head into the late October election from a position of strength, despite opinion polls suggesting he might struggle to return to office.

The veteran prime minister, who has held office for nearly two decades across multiple terms, is facing public anger over a series of failures - particularly those that led to Hamas's unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack, which triggered the war in Gaza.

"While they're busy with their coalition's survival, we're fighting for the country and for the interests of Israel's citizens," opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X.

The bill that has generated the most controversy concerns exemptions from military service for students engaged in religious studies - a longstanding demand of the ultra-Orthodox parties, which have repeatedly threatened in the past to bring down the government if their constituents were not granted such exemptions.

The bill, approved in a preliminary reading in June, states that "the State of Israel shall recognise individuals who commit themselves to long-term Torah study as performing meaningful service for the benefit of the State and the Jewish people".

For months, the proposed Basic Law: Torah Study has brought thousands of Israelis onto the streets and inflamed debate on political television programmes.

"The government is exploiting the final days of the Knesset's session to pass laws against the army," Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief who has emerged as Netanyahu's main rival in the upcoming election, wrote on X.

He argued that only his newly formed party, Yashar (Straight) party, would be capable of forming the next government.