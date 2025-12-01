Israel's Netanyahu appears in court after pardon request backed by Trump

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Monday (Dec 1) for the first time since asking the country's president for a pardon in his long-running corruption trial, a move backed by close ally United States President Donald Trump.

Opposition politicians have come out against the request, with some arguing that any pardon should be conditional on Netanyahu retiring from politics and admitting guilt.

Others have said the prime minister must first call national elections, which are due by October 2026, before requesting any pardon.

Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister, said he would support ending the trial if Netanyahu were to agree to withdraw from politics "in order to pull Israel out of this chaos".

"This way, we can put this behind us, unite and rebuild the country together," said Bennett, who led a coalition government that won the 2021 election, ousting Netanyahu from office. Netanyahu won the election the next year to return to power.

Polls show Bennett as the most likely to head the next government if Netanyahu departed.

INDICTED ON BRIBERY, FRAUD CHARGES IN 2020

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, was indicted back in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust after years of investigations. His trial began in 2020.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and made no admission of guilt in his request for a pardon, with Netanyahu's lawyers stating that he believed that the legal proceedings, if completed, would end in a complete acquittal.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside Monday's Tel Aviv court hearing, some of them wearing orange prison-style jumpsuits and calling on Netanyahu to go to prison.