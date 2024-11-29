Israeli bus attacked in West Bank, at least eight injured

ARIEL, West Bank: A Palestinian opened fire on an Israeli bus near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank on Friday (Nov 29), wounding at least eight people before he was killed by Israeli troops, the Israeli military said.

Israel's MDA medical service said four people suffered gunshot wounds, with three in serious condition, and four others were hurt by flying glass.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the shooter as a 46-year-old local man. The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said the man belonged to the group.