Israeli bus attacked in West Bank, at least eight injured

ARIEL, West Bank: A Palestinian opened fire on an Israeli bus near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank on Friday (Nov 29), wounding at least eight people before he was killed by Israeli troops, the Israeli military said.
Israel's MDA medical service said four people suffered gunshot wounds, with three in serious condition, and four others were hurt by flying glass.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the shooter as a 46-year-old local man. The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said the man belonged to the group.
Violence has surged across the West Bank since the start of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza in October last year.
Dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian street attacks, Israeli authorities say, while hundreds of Palestinians - including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders – have died in clashes with Israeli security forces.